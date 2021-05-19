What’s In The Pentagon Report On UFOs

Details have begun to leak about an upcoming Pentagon report declassifying government intelligence about unidentified flying objects, which must be released in accordance with a provision of the coronavirus spending bill President Trump signed into law in December 2020. The Onion provides some of the most intriguing details from the upcoming report on UFOs.
- List of cities government has authorized to offer as sacrifices to aggressive extraterrestrials.
- Confirmation of existence of Jon Hamm and other Hamm-like beings.
- Hundreds of expert testimonials that these things just come outta nowhere and then start zipping around.
- A couple news cycles’ worth of information to distract us from current geopolitical disasters.
- Aliens’ wish for humanity to know that the bronze statue of the Fonz in downtown Milwaukee is really cool.
- Bunch of strange, unnecessary digs at China.
- Evidence that the Pentagon wasted even more money than previously thought possible.
- 4.5 terabytes of drawings by intelligence officials fantasizing what sexy aliens might look like
- Revelation that most UFOs were acquired by United Airlines in 1998 as part of $7 billion merger.
- Confirmation that there may be alien life that unfortunately isn’t interested in destroying humanity.