What To Cook While Social Distancing

Homemade Bison Burgers With Aioli: You dragged that bison all the way home yourself, and you can still hear the cries of your family—“Papa, where have you been?” “What in God’s name is wrong with you, you’re covered in blood!”—and now they come to you saying they’re hungry, that you threw away all the food in the refrigerator and the deep freeze just to fit all the severed, uneven chunks of bison inside. “Well, honey,” you’ll say, “the answer to all of your questions is bison, and it always will be bison, and you are going to learn to like it.”

