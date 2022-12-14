We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Avatar: The Way Of Water—the sequel to 2009’s Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time—debuts in U.S. theaters on Thursday. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Avatar: The Way Of Water.



Q: What is the runtime?

A: Just under three and a half days.

Q: Do you need to have seen the first one?

A: No, and you can skip this one too.

Q: Why did the sequel take so long to come out?

A: A well-known perfectionist, director James Cameron couldn’t decide whether to include four or five heavy-handed messages.

Advertisement

Q: What’s driving the anticipation for this film?

A: This will be the closest many Americans have come to experiencing nature since the last Avatar.

Q: What are the viewing options?

A: Standard 2D, 3D, and 2D with edibles.

Q: Will there be subtitles again?

A: Yes, for audiences to understand what Giovanni Ribisi might be saying.

Q: If I have tickets to The Fabelmans in the theater next door, will the sound effects bleed through the walls and ruin my experience?

A: Yes.

Q: How much water is featured in the movie?

A: Nearly 10 gallons.

Q: Does the film make an implicit critique of American wealth and power?

A: A film that costs the equivalent of a small country’s GDP to produce is itself an implicit critique of American wealth and power.

Advertisement

Q: Is this it for the franchise?

A: Avatar will outlive us all.