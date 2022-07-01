Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testified this week before the House committee investigating the January 6 riots, offering new information about the actions of Trump and his inner circle that day. The Onion answers crucial questions about who Cassidy Hutchinson is and what she told the committee.



Q: Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?

A: Honestly, at 25, she’s still figuring that out.



Q: What was her role in the White House?

A: Correcting Trump that she wasn’t Hope Hicks.



Q: Why did she choose to testify?

A: She’s an opportunist trying to kickstart a career as a professional witness.



Q: What did she reveal about Trump’s behavior?

A: Her account suggests Trump may not have been the level-headed, rational leader most assumed him to be.



Q: Why didn’t Trump want weapons confiscated from his angry supporters before they marched on the Capitol?

A: We’re still a few hearings away from piecing together his motivation.



Q: Is it true that Trump threw a meal at the wall?

A: According to the FDA, the items eaten by Trump are not technically “meals.”



Q: What was with that far-off, distant look in Hutchinson’s eye during her testimony?

A: She was imagining which actress will portray her in a movie three years from now.



Q: What’s next for Hutchinson?

A: Scheduled to testify about former President DeSantis’ coup attempt during 2029 hearings.



Q: So Trump is definitely going to jail, right?

A: Yes. History has proven that it’s always wise to get your hopes up.



Q: How should I feel about the fact she was on board with everything else Trump did up until the election?

A: Just call her a hero and get on with your day.

