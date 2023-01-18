What To Know About ChatGPT

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT has recently taken the internet by storm, with both praise and concern for its capability to mimic human writing. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about ChatGPT.



Q: What is machine learning?

A: A process by which machines use data-driven models to undermine some previously functional aspect of human life.

Q: Who made ChatGPT?

A: OpenAI, a research laboratory established by some of Silicon Valley’s most forward-thinking bots.

Q: How does ChatGPT work?

A: It smokes a fat joint and just lets the words flow, man.

Q: How realistic are ChatGPT’s responses?

A: Very realistic. Just like most people, it doesn’t really care what you say and is focused on accomplishing its own thing.

Q: Is ChatGPT going to take my job?

A: Even AI doesn’t want your job.

Q: Can students use ChatGPT to write their essays?

A: Yes, ChatGPT has no problem reproducing the error-ridden dreck typical of the American student.

Q: How does it sound so convincingly human online?

A: It helps that humans have been gradually sounding less human since the arrival of the internet.

Q: Will this put writers out of work?

A: Writers were out of work long before this.

Q: How will it improve human life?

A: It will free up tedious hours spent building critical thinking skills and fostering human relationships for more rewarding activities like streaming shows and buying things.

Q: Will The Onion ever use ChatGPT to produce its award-winning journalism?

A: RUNTIME ERROR. REBOOT STACK.