America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

What To Know About ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What To Know About ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Two weeks after its release, Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the fastest-selling video games of all time, despite controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. The Onion takes a deep dive into everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Facebook HQ On Lockdown After Mark Zuckerberg’s Avatar Breaks Out Of Metaverse
January 11, 2023
What Makes Anna So Beautiful In The Moonlight?
March 28, 2022

Q: What is the plot of the game?
A: A Hogwarts student tries to prevent a race of greedy hook-nosed goblins from vanquishing Christendom—er, sorry, the “wizarding world.”

Q: When is the game set?
A: In an alternate timeline not yet tainted by Rowling’s transphobia.

Advertisement

Q: What is it based on? 
A: The magical desire for maximum returns on intellectual property investments.

Q: What is the gameplay like?
A: For all its controversy, Hogwarts Legacy boasts an undeniable ability to transport players to an immersive world of walking down a hallway or sometimes through a field.

G/O Media may get a commission
Moen Electric Bidet w/ Heated Seat
13% off
Moen Electric Bidet w/ Heated Seat

Temperature-controlled
Hook up to both your hot and cold water so you can control the temperature plus it comes with a heated seat. Now that’s doing your business in luxury.

Advertisement

Q: Are there any ties to the Harry Potter franchise?
A: One of the teachers in the game is British.

Q: Can you choose your Hogwarts house?
A: Your house is assigned at birth based on your genitals.

Advertisement

Q: Will the game have a player-versus-player format? 
A: Developers are still unsure if wimpy Harry Potter fans can stomach even a few minutes of direct conflict.

Q: Will there be any sequels?
A: Far more than anyone could ever predict or want.

Advertisement

Q: Is it transphobic to play Hogwarts Legacy?
A: No, only to enjoy it.

EntertainmentInfographic