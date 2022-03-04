Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21. The Onion answers the most pressing questions about President Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee.



Q: How will she impact the court?

A: By giving the six conservative justices a new frustrated face to look at when they win yet another decision.

Q: What is her background practicing law?

A: Well-rounded—she’s worked as a public defender and also for the elite law practices that the public needs defending against.

Q: What is her current position?

A: She occupies the lifetime Circuit Court judge seat that Merrick Garland once foolishly gave up.

Q: Why is her nomination historic?

A: It shows that even individually desegregated U.S. institutions can still be strong proponents of segregation.

Q: Has she always wanted to be a judge?

A: Her high school yearbook quote said she dreamed of one day being on the dissenting side of many 6-3 Supreme Court decisions.

Q: Did her experience clerking for Justice Stephen Breyer help secure her nomination?

A: See? Maybe nepotism can be used for good.

Q: How is she related to Paul Ryan?

A: In the slimmest possible way that could still justify a headline.

Q: Is there anything that could prevent her appointment?

A: Democrats have lost easier battles before.