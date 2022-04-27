House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has recently come under fire for his role in allegedly obstructing the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot. The Onion tells you what you need to know about McCarthy and the current controversy.



Advertisement

Q: Who is Kevin McCarthy?

A: The only minority anything that Republicans will listen to.

Q: What is he being accused of?

A: Forgetting to chat his colleagues in an Incognito window.

Q: What are his political convictions?

A: McCarthy would never answer such an obvious gotcha question.

Q: Why would he lie about some phone calls?

A: He doesn’t want anyone to know he’s friends with Liz Cheney.

G/O Media may get a commission 63% Off JBL Live 300 True Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Have up to 20 hours of battery life and can be used in multiple different listening modes to make you as aware as you want to be of your surroundings. Buy for $55 at Amazon

Q: How can he possibly be expected to tell everyone the same thing when different people will like him or hate him depending on what he says?

A: Great point.

Q: What effect will his hypocritical behavior have?

A: It raises doubts as to his reliability in assisting the next attempted insurrection.

Advertisement

Q: What will Congress do to hold McCarthy accountable?

A: Asking questions you already know the answers to will only make you miserable.

Q: Is it true he inspired some of Kevin Spacey’s dialogue in House Of Cards?

A: Yes, McCarthy inspired the line where President Underwood says “We should hang Mike Pence.”

Advertisement

Q: Will being caught in a lie hurt his chances at reelection?

A: If things go according to plan, elections will soon be a thing of the past.