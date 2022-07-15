Monkeypox is on the rise, with nearly 1,000 cases of the infectious disease reported across the United States. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about monkeypox.



Q: How do you catch monkeypox?

A: Through a bite or scratch from an infected animal, via air droplets, or by touching an infected person to see what their blisters feel like.



Q: What’s the worst symptom?

A: The burning sense of shame you feel about catching something called monkeypox.



Q: What are the side effects?

A: Flu-like symptoms and misplaced bigotry.



Q: How effective is ivermectin in treating monkeypox?

A: Not this again.



Q: How many Americans have died from either monkeypox or the Challenger spacecraft explosion?

A: Seven.



Q: Is monkeypox a pandemic?

A: Only by old 2019 standards.



Q: What should I know about how the disease is spread?

A: Until we understand more about it, it’s best to operate under the basic assumption that it’s gay people’s fault.



Q: Why didn’t global health officials stop the outbreak when they had a chance?

A: No virus is taken seriously until it leaves Africa.



Q: Can monkeypox be transmitted sexually?

A: If the mood is right, sure.



Q: Is the nation’s healthcare infrastructure equipped to handle an unexpected overload on our hospitals caused by a new epidemic?

A: Take a wild guess.

