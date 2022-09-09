Liz Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Truss.



Q: What’s her background?

A: Truss was raised in a liberal family, but grew to realize refugees don’t deserve asylum.

Q: Is she the UK’s first female prime minister?

A: No, almost every other country has elected female leaders. We’re the weird ones.

Advertisement

Q: Was she for or against Brexit?

A: Yes.

Q: What expectations do voters have for Truss?

A: They hope she’ll be a worthy steward of Britain’s continuing decline.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple Watch SE Simply compatible

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Starts at $249 at Amazon Advertisement

Q: Are her critics right that she’s just Boris Johnson as a woman?

A: That’s what all her campaign posters promised.

Q: Does she represent the leadership Britain needs at this crucial moment?

A: That depends on whether you want the UK to survive in any meaningful way.

Advertisement

Q: Is it fair to call her a modern-day Margaret Thatcher?

A: God, we hope not.

Q: How will Truss address inflation, the energy crisis, and war in Ukraine?

A: By resigning in two years.