Liz Truss became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Truss.
Q: What’s her background?
A: Truss was raised in a liberal family, but grew to realize refugees don’t deserve asylum.
Q: Is she the UK’s first female prime minister?
A: No, almost every other country has elected female leaders. We’re the weird ones.
Q: Was she for or against Brexit?
A: Yes.
Q: What expectations do voters have for Truss?
A: They hope she’ll be a worthy steward of Britain’s continuing decline.
Q: Are her critics right that she’s just Boris Johnson as a woman?
A: That’s what all her campaign posters promised.
Q: Does she represent the leadership Britain needs at this crucial moment?
A: That depends on whether you want the UK to survive in any meaningful way.
Q: Is it fair to call her a modern-day Margaret Thatcher?
A: God, we hope not.
Q: How will Truss address inflation, the energy crisis, and war in Ukraine?
A: By resigning in two years.