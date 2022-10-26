Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, replacing Liz Truss. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Sunak.



Q: Where is he from?

A: The wretched backwater of Southampton.

Q: How rich does his £730 million fortune make him by U.S. standards?

A: Somewhere between Stinkin’ and Filthy.

Q: Is his appointment a win for diversity?

A: Yes, he represents a higher tax bracket than many of his predecessors.

Q: How will he revitalize the Tory party?

A: As a child of immigrants, he offers a fresh perspective on how to resent them.

Q: Is it true he wanted to be a Jedi knight growing up?

A: Yes, at the time it was a more realistic career goal than prime minister for a young person of color.

Q: How will he fix the economic crisis?

A: Asking his father-in-law for a loan.

Q: What was his position on Brexit?

A: Unwavering support for the millions of young profits affected.

Q: What’s his main objective while in office?

A: Last 46 days.