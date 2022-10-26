Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, replacing Liz Truss. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Sunak.
Q: Where is he from?
A: The wretched backwater of Southampton.
Q: How rich does his £730 million fortune make him by U.S. standards?
A: Somewhere between Stinkin’ and Filthy.
Q: Is his appointment a win for diversity?
A: Yes, he represents a higher tax bracket than many of his predecessors.
Q: How will he revitalize the Tory party?
A: As a child of immigrants, he offers a fresh perspective on how to resent them.
Q: Is it true he wanted to be a Jedi knight growing up?
A: Yes, at the time it was a more realistic career goal than prime minister for a young person of color.
Q: How will he fix the economic crisis?
A: Asking his father-in-law for a loan.
Q: What was his position on Brexit?
A: Unwavering support for the millions of young profits affected.
Q: What’s his main objective while in office?
A: Last 46 days.