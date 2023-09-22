What To Know About PragerU

PragerU, an education nonprofit with a large online following, has recently been in the spotlight after its videos were approved for use in Florida, Oklahoma, and New Hampshire public schools. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about PragerU.



Q: What is PragerU’s main objective?

A: To inspire the next generation of America’s insufferable relatives.

Q: What does the U stand for?

A: Legally speaking, it can stand for anything except “university.”

Q: Who is their target demographic?

A: Children ages 14 to 55.

Q: Does PragerU teach history based on peer-reviewed, evidence-based research?

A: That’s the kind of question a Nazi would ask.

Q: Who is PragerU’s mascot?

A: A slave who enjoys his working conditions.

Q: What subjects does PragerU teach?

A: Economics, climate fraud, and introductory lib-owning.

Q: What’s stopping me from starting my own video education network for indoctrinating youth?

A: Knowledge of Adobe Premiere.

Q: How does having PragerU in the classroom benefit teachers?

A: Gives them time to study for their real-estate license.

Q: How are Democrats fighting back?

A: They’re asking for more money than ever before.

Q: Isn’t this obvious right-wing propaganda?

A: Yes, it’s a return to the classic 20th-century public school education.