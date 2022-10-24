“Quiet quitting” is the new buzzword sweeping workplaces across the country, although the issues it really reflects can be confusing. The Onion answers common questions about the “quiet quitting” phenomenon.



Q: What is quiet quitting?

A: Entitled employees trying to drive their companies to financial ruin by deliberately doing their jobs.



Q: In what types of jobs are people quiet quitting?

A: Every single one that can get away with it.



Advertisement

Q: Is this really a new thing?

A: No, but there’s a snappy name for it now.



Q: Aren’t people who quiet quit just lazy?

A: Yes, and many are so profoundly lazy they take on second or third jobs to quiet quit as well.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

Q: How can a manager tell if their employees are quiet quitting?

A: There will be a significant increase in employees sitting at their desk wearing sunglasses with open eyes painted on them.

Q: Is quiet quitting a form of passive revolt against a capitalist system that expects employees to work unpaid while employers contribute not a penny more than agreed upon?

A: Ugh, shut up, pinko.

Advertisement

Q: How can companies make employees more dedicated to their work?

A: Raises, healthcare, paid sick leave, vacations, and equity are obviously all off the table, but have they considered bi-monthly Zoom parties?

Q: Are there quiet quitters at The Onion?

A: No, The Onion respects work-life balance and does not expect its reporters to toil more than the minimum 168 hours per week.

Advertisement

Q: Does it mean I’d have to spend more time with my family?

A: Oh, you can quiet quit them too.

