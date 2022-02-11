A huge protest by Canadian truckers has entered its second week. The Onion answers the most important questions about the Canadian trucker protests.



Q: How did the protests start?

A: A trucker was too embarrassed to admit he’d gotten lost in downtown Ottawa and it just kind of spiraled from there.

Q: What are they protesting?

A: Unconscionable government overreach in trying to keep people from dying from a preventable disease.

Q: How long will they wait until they get what they want?

A: Between outside funding and their ability to go long stretches without bathroom breaks, a while.

Q: What kind of trucks are they and what color and can I drive one someday?

A: Well aren’t you just adorable!

Q: What do the protestors want?

A: To achieve some vague sense of victory that they can parlay into feeling some vague sense of control over their lives.

Q: Could this kind of protest happen in the United States?

A: No, Americans only use trucks to drive into protestors.

Q: How are they able to leave their trucks in the middle of the road for weeks like this?

A: Trucks have an extra layer of fat to keep them warm, allowing them to endure longer exposure to winter temperatures.

Q: What do truckers know about vaccine efficacy?

A: Three years of epidemiological training is actually part of getting a Canadian trucking license.

Q: Is Shania Twain okay?

A: God, we hope so.