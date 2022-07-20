A record-breaking heat wave is sweeping across Europe. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about the European heat wave.



Q: How hot is it expected to get?

A: Some number that initially seems low, but then you remember it’s Celsius, and you’re like, holy shit.

Q: Is this related to Brexit?

A: No, although it’s taken longer than it used to for UK cargo ships to import the heat from the continent.

Q: Should I still go backpacking in Europe this summer?

A: You were just dying to bring that up, weren’t you?

Q: What’s the best way to represent the situation pictorially?

A: A cartoon sun with a beret fanning itself with an issue of Le Monde.

Q: What can I do to protect myself and my family from the worsening effects of global warming?

A: Attain massive levels of wealth.

Q: Is it true that a French lawmaker said they are in hell?

A: Yes, but the French also talk like that when things are going well.

Q: Are there countries successfully managing the heat wave?

A: Countries like Greenland have avoided it by strategically locating themselves in the Arctic Circle.

Q: Is the U.S. government assisting Europe during the heat wave?

A: Congress sent 10,000 shipments of war weapons to aid Europe in the fight against the weather.

Q: Are humans to blame for the conditions creating this extreme heat?

A: That’s kind of a pointed question, don’t you think?