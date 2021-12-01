The trial for Ghislaine Maxwell began Monday in Manhattan. The Onion answers the most important questions about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.



Advertisement

Q: Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

A: A wealthy British socialite known for her connection to Jeffrey Epstein and to absolutely no one else, nothing to see here.

Q: How is she related to Epstein?

A: She could be the sole heir to the remainder of his prison sentence.

Q: What is her expected defense?

A: Some combination of “The prosecution has no case” and “Come on, 15 is practically 18.”

Q: What role did she play in the sex-trafficking ring?

A: Objection! Speculation.

Q: Why aren’t cameras allowed in the courtroom?

A: In case she needs to die halfway through.

Q: Why did it take so long for people to realize her blood-testing company was having so many problems?

A: You might be getting your high-profile trials confused here.

Advertisement

Q: How does she plead?

A: Wealthy and connected.

Q: How are the Clintons involved in this trial?

A: How much time do you have?

Q: If convicted, what does she face?

A: No less than three documentaries, with the possibility of a podcast for good behavior.