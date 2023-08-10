What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal

Politics

What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal

Hunter Biden recently pleaded not guilty to two tax evasion charges in the latest scandal for the embattled son of the president. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about the Hunter Biden scandal

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: Who is Hunter Biden?

Q: Who is Hunter Biden?

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: The eldest son of President Biden who is blowing up birth order theories left and right.

A: The eldest son of President Biden who is blowing up birth order theories left and right.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: What is Hunter being investigated for? 

Q: What is Hunter being investigated for? 

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: Straying outside normal levels of nepotism in politics.

A: Straying outside normal levels of nepotism in politics.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: Why are Republicans so outraged by Hunter? 

Q: Why are Republicans so outraged by Hunter? 

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: For violating their core anti-gun, pro-tax values.

A: For violating their core anti-gun, pro-tax values.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: What is Burisma? 

Q: What is Burisma? 

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: A Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter as a deep-sea oil driller for three years.

A: A Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter as a deep-sea oil driller for three years.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: Did President Biden engage in bad behavior regarding Hunter’s work with Burisma?

Q: Did President Biden engage in bad behavior regarding Hunter’s work with Burisma?

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: He’s certainly guilty of failing to properly impart his extensive knowledge of corruption to his son.

A: He’s certainly guilty of failing to properly impart his extensive knowledge of corruption to his son.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: What does Hunter’s laptop have to do with this?

Q: What does Hunter’s laptop have to do with this?

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: Files from the laptop suggest Hunter may have illegally torrented Jack White’s album Lazaretto in 2014.

A: Files from the laptop suggest Hunter may have illegally torrented Jack White’s album Lazaretto in 2014.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: Why do people keep talking about Hunter’s penis so much? 

Q: Why do people keep talking about Hunter’s penis so much? 

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: It wouldn’t be the Republican Party if they weren’t being a little weird about it.

A: It wouldn’t be the Republican Party if they weren’t being a little weird about it.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: It’s a good penis, though, right? 

Q: It’s a good penis, though, right? 

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: Yeah, pretty good penis.

A: Yeah, pretty good penis.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: Should Biden be impeached over his connection to Hunter’s business deals?

Q: Should Biden be impeached over his connection to Hunter’s business deals?

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: The war crimes seem like richer targets, but for some reason Congress never goes for those.

A: The war crimes seem like richer targets, but for some reason Congress never goes for those.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Q: What will be the outcome of the investigation?

Q: What will be the outcome of the investigation?

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A: Hunter will likely have to resign from the Biden family.

A: Hunter will likely have to resign from the Biden family.

Image for article titled What To Know About The Hunter Biden Scandal
Advertisement