What To Know About The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery

The February 23 fatal shooting of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery and the arrests of two white suspects two months later have drawn national attention for the nature of the crime and public officials’ handling of the case, particularly after video evidence of the killing became public. The Onion looks at what you need to know about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Advertisement

Q: Why did neighbors initially call 911 on Arbery?

A: Witnesses reported seeing him.



Advertisement

Q: Who are the shooting suspects?

A: Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, who made the tragic mistake of retiring from the police force beforehand.



Advertisement

Q: Why did it take over two months to bring charges?

A: Brunswick County officials first wanted to conduct a complete and thorough exoneration.



Advertisement

Q: What grounds have the suspects argued for the shooting?

A: That they didn’t expect to have to justify it.



Advertisement

Q: What actions do Georgia’s “Stand Your Ground” law protect?

A: State law allows the use of deadly force by citizens who feel threatened by the increasingly racially diverse makeup of the United States.



Advertisement

Q: What are people saying about the footage?

A: Comments have been turned off for this video.



Advertisement

Q: Why have news outlets published details concerning unrelated dealings with the law in Arbery’s past?

A: Newspapers know it’s essential their readers receive the fully biased story.



Advertisement

Q: What are we doing to prevent something like this from happening again?

A: America’s top scientists are working around the clock to determine the precise speed at which a black man can move without appearing like a threat.

