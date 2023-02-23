What To Know About ‘The Last Of Us’

The Last Of Us, the post-apocalyptic drama series based on a 2013 video game, has shot to both commercial and critical stardom. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about The Last Of Us.
Q: What is The Last Of Us about?
A: Survivors of an apocalyptic global pandemic work together to outrun the deadly scourge of HBO cancellations.
Q: Where can I watch it?
A: Away from your partner so you can freely pause it to stare at Pedro Pascal.
Q: Will the show appeal to fans of kids dying?
A: Yes.
Q: What video game is the show based on?
A: Madden ’94.
Q: What similarities does the TV show share with the video game?
A: Both feature interruptions from 13-year-olds calling you homophobic slurs.
Q: Will I still like it if I’ve outgrown video games?
A: Yes, the game’s adult themes and intellectually nuanced storylines have been dumbed down for TV audiences.
Q: Is the show too woke?
A: Traditional conservatives will certainly be left wondering why Joel doesn’t do the obvious and take Ellie as his child bride.
Q: How many seasons will it last?
A: As many as it takes to extinguish every last spark of goodwill.