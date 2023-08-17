America's Finest News Source.
What To Know About The Maui Wildfires

Wildfires have been raging since last week in Maui, HI, causing the deadliest wildfire outbreak in America in over a century. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about the Maui wildfires.

Q: Is it true that nonnative grass planted to exploit the land played a part in the fire spreading? 
A: The metaphor is almost painful at this point.

Q: Why have the fires been so destructive? 
A: Strong winds spread the fire quickly, fire hydrants ran dry, and outdoor warning sirens didn’t go off, but otherwise the disaster response went perfectly according to plan.

Q: How has the region been affected?
A: The blaze cleared over 2,000 structures in Lāhainā alone for more lucrative development.

Q: Are all the fires out now? 
A: Most are, although some moderate politicians have demanded the fires be kept going in fairness to those already affected.

Q: Why would God do this to Maui?
A: God hasn’t been responsible for a fire since the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Q: What are government officials doing? 
A: They’ve filed charges against the fire for trespassing on private beaches.

Q: How does climate change exacerbate these events?
A: As storms grow harsher, political greed and incompetence become increasingly severe.

Q: Is there anywhere I can vacation responsibly under climate change?
A: The Indiana Dunes and some parts of Ohio.

Q: Why has President Biden been slow to respond?
A: Everything he does is slow.

Q: Is there anything I can do to help?
A: No, don’t get up, you’re busy scrolling the internet.