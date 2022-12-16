We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Scientists at the National Ignition Facility in Livermore, CA announced Tuesday the first-ever successful nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain, an achievement with the potential to reshape energy production. The Onion tells you what you need to know about the nuclear fusion breakthrough.



Q: What is nuclear fusion?

A: A novel form of energy not yet used in doomsday weapons.

Q: What’s the primary benefit of nuclear fusion?

A: We can finally declare victory over the sun.

Q: When will nuclear fusion be commercially viable?

A: Five to 10 years too late.

Q: Does this mean we can give everyone electricity for free?

A: That’s adorable.

Q: Is it the most efficient form of green energy?

A: Second only to the potato battery.

Q: What are the potential downsides?

A: If left unchecked, it could lead to another confusing three-hour Christopher Nolan film.

Q: Why is this breakthrough announcement important?

A: It’s nice to see scientists succeeding for once.

Q: Does this mean gas prices will go down?

A: Changes in gas prices are unrelated to any actual events.

Q: Will we live to see widespread nuclear fusion in our lifetime?

A: Given the rapidly reducing U.S. life expectancy, probably not.