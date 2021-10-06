The recent leak of documents dubbed the “Pandora Papers” revealed the largest number of offshore assets in history. The Onion answers key questions about the Pandora Papers.

Advertisement

Q: What are the Pandora Papers?

A: 10 million documents revealing what chumps the middle class are for paying taxes.

Q: How will the leaks affect implicated politicians?

A: Analysts expect those listed in the papers to be embarrassed about it for a day or two.



Q: Please, please tell me Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev isn’t mixed up in all this?

A: Unfortunately, he is.



Q: Has the reporter who broke this story been murdered yet?

A: No, you’re thinking of the Panama Papers.



G/O Media may get a commission

Q: Why is South Dakota named as a tax haven?

A: For its lush, spacious ditches that are excellent for hiding cash.



Q: Should the rest of us pay taxes until this is sorted out?

A: Probably not!



Q: Is everyone on the list evading taxes?

A: Of course not; some are laundering drug money.



Advertisement

Q: According to IRS Tax Code Part 8, Subpart C, §1.220, isn’t it all perfectly legal?

A: Yes, Senator.



Q: Will anything happen from this leak?

A: One or two solid docudramas in 2023.

