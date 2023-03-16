What To Know About The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution primarily serving the tech industry, experienced the second-biggest bank collapse in the nation’s history on Friday, stoking fears of further economic blowback. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about the bank’s collapse and the government’s actions in its aftermath.
Q: What caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse?
A: They stopped believing in the magical power of money.
Q: Who were SVB’s primary clients?
A: Every app on your phone whose notifications won’t go away.
Q: How was this bank run different from the one in the film It’s A Wonderful Life?
A: This one was far more melodramatic and rehearsed.
Q: Did SVB behave irresponsibly?
A: Could a bank that provides funding for start-ups that monetize, deregulate, and gamify every aspect of American life really do something irresponsible?
Q: Why did the government bail out the bank’s depositors?
A: It is in the FDIC’s original 1933 charter to federally guarantee all deposits from assholes who whine a lot on Twitter.
Q: Does the SVB bailout demonstrate that technology companies have too much influence over our government and media?
A: The third-party chatbot we contracted to write this Q&A says it’s all totally fine.
Q: Wait, the government can just come in and help when things go wrong?
A: Hard to believe, isn’t it?
Q: Were there warning signs?
A: Back in 2017, lobbyists assured regulators that something like this wouldn’t happen, so it should’ve been pretty clear that it would.
Q: How is the government ensuring something like this doesn’t happen again?
A: Congress is asking all U.S. residents to take all their money out of banks immediately so the system can get a fresh restart.
Q: How much will this cost taxpayers?
A: About half as much as the 2026 banking collapse.
