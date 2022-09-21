Officials in multiple states have put out orders to kill spotted lanternflies on sight. The Onion answers common questions about the spotted lanternfly and its presence in the U.S.
Q: What is a spotted lanternfly?
A: An invasive insect that threatens trees, commercial crops, and most terrifying of all, vineyards.
Q: Where do they come from?
A: If we tell you, do you promise not to be racist about it?
Q: What do they want?
A: To wipe New Jersey off the map.
Q: What is their main predator?
A: A size 9.5 shoe.
Q: Are they dangerous to humans?
A: They could land on you during an important press conference and be quite distracting.
Q: If a lot of them attack at once, will I finally be able to justify my purchase of an AR-15?
A: No.
Q: What’s the best tool for squashing them?
A: The 1997 “Yep, I’m Gay” Ellen cover issue of Time magazine..
Q: Can I kill a lanternfly by slowly pulling it apart?
A: Only if you don’t enjoy it too much.
Q: Isn’t exterminating things cruel?
A: They’d do the same to us if they had the chance.
Q: How will their presence affect everyday Americans?
A: You’ll find out in five to 10 years.