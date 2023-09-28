What To Know About The United Auto Workers Strike

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Q: What issues are workers striking over?

List slides Q: What issues are workers striking over?

A: Low pay, long hours, declining benefits, and all that trivial bullshit they always seem so worried about.

Q: Why is the strike happening now?

List slides Q: Why is the strike happening now?

A: Money recently became desirable.

Q: If automakers can afford it, why won't they raise wages?

List slides Q: If automakers can afford it, why won’t they raise wages?

A: It's not as satisfying to eat a fat, juicy steak in front of workers who aren't suffering.

Q: Which politicians are on their side?

List slides Q: Which politicians are on their side?

A: Basically all of them in theory and none of them in practice.

Q: Besides increased wages, what is the UAW's top demand?

List slides Q: Besides increased wages, what is the UAW’s top demand?

A: To bring back the Ford Fiesta.

Q: How can consumers stand in solidarity with the strikers?

List slides Q: How can consumers stand in solidarity with the strikers?

A: If you can, you should buy fewer cars over the next six months.

Q: Why was it historic for President Biden to visit the picket line?

List slides Q: Why was it historic for President Biden to visit the picket line?

A: It marked the first time a sitting president was senile enough to accidentally wander near striking workers.

Q: How has using scab labor worked out for the companies?

List slides Q: How has using scab labor worked out for the companies?

A: Millions of vehicles have been made with no doors, one tire, and seats on the outside of the car.

Q: Will a strike cause car prices to rise?

List slides Q: Will a strike cause car prices to rise?

A: Executives will make sure of it.

Q: What are cars saying about the UAW strike?

List slides Q: What are cars saying about the UAW strike?

