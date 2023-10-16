America's Finest News Source.
What To Know About What's Happening In Israel And Gaza

On Saturday, Hamas launched violent attacks on Israel, and Israel has since responded with violent attacks on the Gaza Strip, a bloody escalation of a conflict that has persisted for generations. The Onion tells you what you need to know about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.

Q: Why did Hamas attack Israel?
A: It’s still sadly unclear what could provoke an attack by a militant faction of a people living under a brutal, decades-long occupation that has been condemned by countless human rights groups and declared illegal by the U.N.

Q: Where is the Gaza Strip?
A: Don’t worry about it. It won’t exist by the end of the week.

Q: How has the media approached the conflict?
A: Swiftly and irresponsibly.

Q: How many people have died?
A: That depends on whether you count Palestinian deaths as well.

Q: Am I allowed to be sad for all of the victims?
A: Absolutely not. You have to pick a side.

Q: What’s been the international response?
A: People across the world have contributed an outpouring of infographics.

Q: How has the United States responded?
A: U.S. leaders reminded Americans that their nation has a responsibility to be a frothing worshipper at the altar of death.

Q: How is Israel working to avoid civilian casualties?
A: Civilians in Gaza will be given the opportunity to be driven out of their homeland into Egypt.

Q: Where can I learn more?
A: This is a logistically and morally complex situation involving decades of recent history and thousands of years of context, so try your cousin’s Instagram stories.

Q: What lessons should I take from this conflict?
A: That dehumanization begets dehumanization, terror begets terror, and none of us will be free until all of us are free; or, you know, that it might be easier to just look away.