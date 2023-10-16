What To Know About What’s Happening In Israel And Gaza

On Saturday, Hamas launched violent attacks on Israel, and Israel has since responded with violent attacks on the Gaza Strip, a bloody escalation of a conflict that has persisted for generations. The Onion tells you what you need to know about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.



Q: Why did Hamas attack Israel?

A: It’s still sadly unclear what could provoke an attack by a militant faction of a people living under a brutal, decades-long occupation that has been condemned by countless human rights groups and declared illegal by the U.N.

Q: Where is the Gaza Strip?

A: Don’t worry about it. It won’t exist by the end of the week.

Q: How has the media approached the conflict?

A: Swiftly and irresponsibly.

Q: How many people have died?

A: That depends on whether you count Palestinian deaths as well.

Q: Am I allowed to be sad for all of the victims?

A: Absolutely not. You have to pick a side.

Q: What’s been the international response?

A: People across the world have contributed an outpouring of infographics.

Q: How has the United States responded?

A: U.S. leaders reminded Americans that their nation has a responsibility to be a frothing worshipper at the altar of death.

Q: How is Israel working to avoid civilian casualties?

A: Civilians in Gaza will be given the opportunity to be driven out of their homeland into Egypt.

Q: Where can I learn more?

A: This is a logistically and morally complex situation involving decades of recent history and thousands of years of context, so try your cousin’s Instagram stories.

Q: What lessons should I take from this conflict?

A: That dehumanization begets dehumanization, terror begets terror, and none of us will be free until all of us are free; or, you know, that it might be easier to just look away.