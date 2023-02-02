What To Know About YouTube Influencer MrBeast

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

With over 130 million subscribers, MrBeast is one of the top YouTubers of all time, an influencer who has having earned both praise and criticism for his expensive stunts. The Onion takes a deep dive into the life and times of MrBeast.



Birth Name: Cheetos Presents Jimmy Donaldson.

Age: Too young for this not to end badly.

Primary Audience: People unaware they can watch anything else.

Claim To Fame: One of the wealthiest living manifestations of cultural decline.

Password Strength: Good.

Known Medical Condition: Crippling case of Soy Face causing jaw to stay permanently open.

French Equivalent: Monsieur La Bête.

Times Taken Lord’s Name In Vain: 12.

Sickest Prank: Amassing vast personal wealth under guise of philanthropy.

Future Plans: Defending himself in self-funded documentary series about workplace misconduct allegations.