After an agonizing wait of nearly 15 years, the next installment in one of the greatest-ever strategy game series is finally here! What follows are the definitive things to know when getting started in Age of Empires IV.
Revel In The Historical Accuracy
When you’re not cutting down archers or laying siege to an enemy castle, take a moment to appreciate the period-accurate details like trees, rocks, and deer, all of which existed at some point in history.
Feel No Pity
Ignore the death cries of your soldiers for they are soulless automatons that exist merely to fulfill your will.
Build Stables ASAP
This is generally regarded as the most efficient way to get the cute little horsies.
Apply For Citizenship Of The Nation You Plan To Play As
For the first time in the franchise, players will have to prove their real-world citizenship before being allowed to select their in-game country.
Stunning Graphics
Advances in physical modelling and access to higher end graphical processing have all culminated in a stunning visual display that accurately depicts being on a helicopter hovering over a war in the Middle Ages.
Humanized Histories
Special care has been taken to make the histories of the civilizations more relatable, episodic, and easily pitchable to Netflix.
Shadow An Established Empire To Learn The Ropes
It’s worth spending a couple days around America or the United Kingdom to get a handle on the finer points of resource management, native suppression, and territorial conquest.
Click Things
It can be tempting to ignore this tricky mechanic in the game’s earlier chapters, but it’s absolutely essential to master before the difficulty spike halfway through the Norman Campaign.
Pick A Side
As your empire grows and develops, you’ll inevitably have to choose which side of the circumcision debate you land on. This will have a lasting impact on the genitals of your citizens for the rest of the game, so do your research!
Listen To An Old Guy In The Park Tell You About Napoleon
If you see a senior citizen sitting in the park alone, they’ve probably been around for long enough that they have lived knowledge of what it was like to actually fight against Napoleon and see his cunning tactics as a ruler and general in action!
