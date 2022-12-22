Gaslighting is incredibly fun to do to other people, but when it’s happening to you, not so much. If someone is trying to gaslight you, try telling them the following things.
“We’re both entitled to our own opinions on whether the Holocaust happened.”
A lot of very charismatic scholars are on your side.
“Don’t tell me how to feel. Only my therapist can do that.”
Remember to never let them tell you how to feel when you already pay an expensive copay to a mental health professional who dictates your emotions.
“Nobody has ever cared about me this much before.”
Sure, it doesn’t feel great to be gaslit, but it is nice that somebody wants to talk to you!
“If you don’t stop talking, I am going to light myself on fire.”
The best way to respond to emotional manipulation is with even more unhinged manipulative behavior.
“I bet you can’t gaslight me using no words, just gestures and charades.”
Let’s see how good they really are at this.
“I’ve read enough Psychology Today articles to understand your tricks.”
This will stop them dead in their tracks because they’ve been burned by those experts one too many times.
“You’re acting a lot like Merriam Webster’s 2022 Word Of The Year.”
There’s a good Forbes article you can share with them on its definition to educate and empower them.
“This is problematic of you.”
Once they know, they’ll definitely stop.
“I love you too, Mom.”
Let’s see how she likes the taste of her own medicine.
“My reality has been certified valid by the National Reality Association.”
Then show them the certificate.
“I have 2,000 hours of surreptitious surveillance footage that backs up what I saw.”
You’ve got a vast hidden network of cameras. What do they have?
“Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born Sept. 23, 1949 in Long Branch, NJ.”
Nothing shuts a gaslighter down like reciting the date and location of The Boss’ birth.
“My daughter is on this plane. WHERE IS JULIA?”
It worked for Jodie Foster in Flightplan, might as well give it a shot!
“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!”
It’s much harder for someone to gaslight you while they’re being screamed at.
“Please stop.”
It’s worth a shot.
“I think I’d know if it were your birthday.”
Stand your ground but make sure to figure out who taught your kids to gaslight so good.
“My hands are shoes.”
Maybe what they’re saying is actually correct?
“You kind of suck at gaslighting.”
Gaslight them back.
You've Made It This Far...
