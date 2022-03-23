Drugs might be a normal and acceptable part of your adult life, but once you’ve taught your kids that drugs are bad, what do you do? If your kid ever catches you getting high, here is what you should say.
“You only asked me to stop drinking.”
Use this as a teachable moment about being specific when making requests.
“Thank God you didn’t catch me doing a harder drug.”
Phew, imagine if it had been a Schedule I drug. That could have been bad.
“We’re white, so this is okay.”
It’s tough but important to talk to kids about privilege and race, and how to use both to their benefit.
“Hey, buddy, it’s either this, or I get way more invested in your life.”
A threat like this ought to keep them quiet.
“Zounds!”
You’ll most likely be caught off guard and reflexively say the first thing that comes to mind.
“Sorry, I can’t get through this school play without getting high.”
According to child protective services, this is an acceptable reason.
“We’ll talk about this after you’ve finished watching The Wire.”
You can’t be expected to have an honest conversation with your kid about drugs before they understand the true sociopolitical underpinnings of the country’s drug policies.
“Be cool.”
Come on, man, just be cool, okay? You’re 5 now. That’s old enough to just try to be chill. Jesus.
“You’re grounded.”
They should know better than to hang around people who are doing drugs.
“If I don’t wake up, stab this adrenaline needle into my heart.”
Safety first.
“Don’t worry, I can quit being your dad anytime I want.”
Yeah, right, you’re hooked, and you know it.
“I’ll get you next week.”
Teaching children proper drug etiquette includes replenishing their stash when you dip into it for yourself.
“I’m a member of the Grateful Dead.”
Just tell them that doing drugs is an integral part of your job.
“Will you take the fall for me?”
Chances are the judge would treat an 8-year-old with a lot more leniency than an adult.
“Do you think I’m cool now?”
This will be so pathetic it will distract them from the blow they just saw smeared across their school books.
“Please don’t tell your mother what you saw.”
She’ll be pissed you got high without her.
“God is a lime green circle of love trails.”
They’ll understand when they’re older.
“It’s a miracle! You can see!”
Pretending your child was blind until the moment they caught you hitting a bong can change an awkward situation into the most joyful celebration.
“Mommy and Daddy were wrestling.”
It worked after they walked in on you having sex, so it’s worth another shot.
“Your [other parent] made me do this.”
Studies have shown that kids tend to like the parent who blames it all on the other parent.
“The opioid epidemic in the U.S. rests largely on the shoulders of pharmaceutical companies and immoral physicians who overprescribe.”
Yes, just keep talking until your child is too bored to be in the same room as you.
“I found your drugs.”
Gaslight your only son until he never speaks of this again.