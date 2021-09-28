Advertisement

“I get it. Lots of people are stupid.” List slides “I get it. Lots of people are stupid.” Let them know that they’re not alone in their paranoid ignorance.

Advertisement

“Here comes Hillary Clinton, you better get out of here.” List slides “Here comes Hillary Clinton, you better get out of here.” Nothing clears a room of conspiracy theorists faster.

Advertisement

“That’s right. It was me all along. And I’d do it again.” List slides “That’s right. It was me all along. And I’d do it again.” Revealing yourself as the grand architect of the conspiracy is one way to potentially earn this person’s undying loyalty to you.

Advertisement

“Are you sure about that?” List slides “Are you sure about that?” If they answer “Yes,” then you’ve done your best and should move on.

Advertisement

“Welcome To Tucker Carlson Tonight.” List slides “Welcome To Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Now, read the teleprompter and try to look smart. God, this job rules.

Advertisement

“Snap out of it, Margaret, you’re being hysterical!” List slides “Snap out of it, Margaret, you’re being hysterical!” Scream this while slapping your loved one repeatedly across the face.

Advertisement

“So, do we want to honor your father’s do-not-resuscitate order or not?” List slides “So, do we want to honor your father’s do-not-resuscitate order or not?” Conspiracy theories can sometimes distract people from the real matter at hand.

Advertisement

“Well, I...I guess I can’t prove definitively that we landed on the moon, no, but...I mean, surely...” List slides “Well, I...I guess I can’t prove definitively that we landed on the moon, no, but...I mean, surely...” You forgot you’re even more gullible than the other person and have no choice but to slowly come around to the idea that the moon landing was performed on a soundstage.

Advertisement

“Okay, but how can pedophiles exist when children do not?” List slides “Okay, but how can pedophiles exist when children do not?” Confusing enough to end the conversation right then and there.

Advertisement

“Welcome to Burger King!” List slides “Welcome to Burger King!” Hey, you’re just doing your job, and you have no idea this guy is gonna start ranting about who the real “king” is.

Advertisement

“That’s not what I read on Facebook.” List slides “That’s not what I read on Facebook.” Get them questioning their line of rhetoric by citing one of their trusted sources.

Advertisement

“You have that hundred dollars you owe me?” List slides “You have that hundred dollars you owe me?” No harm in a quick experiment to see exactly how suggestible they really are.

Advertisement

“I’m going to lecture the fuck out of you.” List slides “I’m going to lecture the fuck out of you.” The proven way to get people entrenched in conspiracies to change their views is to scold them to their face and preferably in front of company.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty sure that’s the plot of The Sandlot.” List slides “I’m pretty sure that’s the plot of The Sandlot.” Sometimes, a conspiracy theory about a beastly dog that lives behind a fence and eats baseballs and children is a fanciful story plucked straight from fiction.

Advertisement

“Here’s good.” List slides “Here’s good.” Thank your driver, and don’t forget to tip.

Advertisement

“Of course, that’s just what they want you to think.” List slides “Of course, that’s just what they want you to think.” What they consider evidence of a conspiracy is just evidence that they’re being manipulated by an even more powerful conspiracy. Try to open their eyes.

Advertisement

“The New York Times called your theory ridiculous, and we can trust them since they’ve never pushed baseless political lies about things like Iraq having WMDs before and—oh, wait.” List slides “The New York Times called your theory ridiculous, and we can trust them since they’ve never pushed baseless political lies about things like Iraq having WMDs before and—oh, wait.” It can help to back up your side of the argument with, um, look, we’ll get back to you on that one.

Advertisement

“Look, let’s just talk about conspiracies we agree on.” List slides “Look, let’s just talk about conspiracies we agree on.” You know that any talk of microchips in vaccines is going to get your blood boiling, so lower the temperature by changing the topic to something mutually agreeable like chemtrails or Sandy Hook crisis actors.

Advertisement

“Mine is Moonstruck.” List slides “Mine is Moonstruck.” It’s not like they were going to ask you back, but it’s worth a shot to try to get this first date back on the rails.

Advertisement

“You’re hired.” List slides “You’re hired.” You’re the manager of Topeka’s largest Panera Bread, and you need workers fast. Doesn’t matter what they believe in.

Advertisement

“I can show you Tupac’s body.” List slides “I can show you Tupac’s body.” Dispel their beliefs first, provide evidence later.

Advertisement

“Use the code FREEDOM to get 15% off your first shipment of Alpha Brain neurological enhancement pills.” List slides “Use the code FREEDOM to get 15% off your first shipment of Alpha Brain neurological enhancement pills.” You’ve got them eating out of your hand; now it’s time to start cashing those checks.

Advertisement

“And then what happened?” List slides “And then what happened?” If you can keep them talking long enough, eventually they’ll tire themselves out, at which point you’re free to walk away.

Advertisement