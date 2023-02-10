What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Local

What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, a far-right influencer, was recently arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. If someone you know is a fan of Andrew Tate, here’s what you should say.

Advertisement

2 / 20

“He’s one of my favorite human traffickers out there today.”

“He’s one of my favorite human traffickers out there today.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Next to Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein, you have to agree that Tate has become the most beloved figure in the human trafficking game.

Advertisement

3 / 20

“He sure is technically not a convicted rapist.”

“He sure is technically not a convicted rapist.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

It’s always important to find common ground.

Advertisement

4 / 20

“Feminism.”

“Feminism.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Most Andrew Tate fans are programmed to explode upon hearing this word.

Advertisement

5 / 20

“Objection, your honor, leading.”

“Objection, your honor, leading.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Consistently extending Andrew Tate’s pretrial for a human trafficking case is classless fan behavior.

Advertisement

6 / 20

“I’m a Scientologist.”

“I’m a Scientologist.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

They’ll be more comfortable around you if they know you’re also a sucker.

Advertisement

7 / 20

“Who do you think will win the Stanley Cup this year?”

“Who do you think will win the Stanley Cup this year?”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Anything to change the subject.

Advertisement

8 / 20

“Look out behind you! Romanian police!”

“Look out behind you! Romanian police!”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

This will put the fear of God in them.

Advertisement

9 / 20

“I’m a man.”

“I’m a man.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Under no circumstances should you let on that you’re a member of the weaker sex.

Advertisement

10 / 20

“I bet you’re not man enough to mow my lawn for free.”

“I bet you’re not man enough to mow my lawn for free.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

Congrats, you just got free landscaping.

Advertisement

11 / 20

“Greta, what changed!?”

“Greta, what changed!?”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

She used to hate him; it doesn’t make sense.

Advertisement

12 / 20

“Men strong. Women weak.”

“Men strong. Women weak.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

It’s best to speak in short, simple phrases.

Advertisement

13 / 20

“Sure, you might be a sigma, but I’m an omicron.”

“Sure, you might be a sigma, but I’m an omicron.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

You don’t need to have a definition ready. This will certainly fluster them.

Advertisement

14 / 20

“I don’t think he was actually on the 1952 Olympic men’s volleyball team.”

“I don’t think he was actually on the 1952 Olympic men’s volleyball team.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

A big part of Andrew Tate’s mythology stems from him bringing home the gold from Helsinki, so if you take down this brick, the whole building will fall.

Advertisement

15 / 20

“Where did the bad ladies make your heart get boo-boo?”

“Where did the bad ladies make your heart get boo-boo?”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

You can be supportive while also speaking at a level they’ll understand.

Advertisement

16 / 20

“I’m currently drowning in pussy. Could you share some of the stuff Andrew Tate has said so I can lighten my load?”

“I’m currently drowning in pussy. Could you share some of the stuff Andrew Tate has said so I can lighten my load?”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

The ability to instantly drive away lustful women can be yours for just $49.99 a month!

Advertisement

17 / 20

“Go to your room!”

“Go to your room!”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

There’s no way an actual adult can like him, is there?

Advertisement

18 / 20

“Oh, cool, I am also kind of a sleazeball.”

“Oh, cool, I am also kind of a sleazeball.”

Image for article titled What To Say To Someone Who Is A Fan Of Andrew Tate

It’s always nice to meet like-minded people.

Advertisement

19 / 20

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

What To Say If Someone Is Gaslighting You

What To Say If You Catch Your Partner Watching Pornography

What To Say To A Partner If You Gave Them An STI

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

20 / 20