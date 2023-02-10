Andrew Tate, a far-right influencer, was recently arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. If someone you know is a fan of Andrew Tate, here’s what you should say.
“He’s one of my favorite human traffickers out there today.”
Next to Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein, you have to agree that Tate has become the most beloved figure in the human trafficking game.
“He sure is technically not a convicted rapist.”
It’s always important to find common ground.
“Feminism.”
Most Andrew Tate fans are programmed to explode upon hearing this word.
“Objection, your honor, leading.”
Consistently extending Andrew Tate’s pretrial for a human trafficking case is classless fan behavior.
“I’m a Scientologist.”
They’ll be more comfortable around you if they know you’re also a sucker.
“Who do you think will win the Stanley Cup this year?”
Anything to change the subject.
“Look out behind you! Romanian police!”
This will put the fear of God in them.
“I’m a man.”
Under no circumstances should you let on that you’re a member of the weaker sex.
“I bet you’re not man enough to mow my lawn for free.”
Congrats, you just got free landscaping.
“Greta, what changed!?”
She used to hate him; it doesn’t make sense.
“Men strong. Women weak.”
It’s best to speak in short, simple phrases.
“Sure, you might be a sigma, but I’m an omicron.”
You don’t need to have a definition ready. This will certainly fluster them.
“I don’t think he was actually on the 1952 Olympic men’s volleyball team.”
A big part of Andrew Tate’s mythology stems from him bringing home the gold from Helsinki, so if you take down this brick, the whole building will fall.
“Where did the bad ladies make your heart get boo-boo?”
You can be supportive while also speaking at a level they’ll understand.
“I’m currently drowning in pussy. Could you share some of the stuff Andrew Tate has said so I can lighten my load?”
The ability to instantly drive away lustful women can be yours for just $49.99 a month!
“Go to your room!”
There’s no way an actual adult can like him, is there?
“Oh, cool, I am also kind of a sleazeball.”
It’s always nice to meet like-minded people.
