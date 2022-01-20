With so much at stake in upcoming elections, it’s more important than ever for Americans to stand up and make their voices heard. Here’s what to say to someone who refuses to vote. Advertisement

“But our government officials worked so hard on gerrymandering.” List slides “But our government officials worked so hard on gerrymandering.” Politicians worked for decades to rig the system. The least citizens can do is vote so that our corrupt system can operate the way it was designed to.

“Really? All you need is to have an ID, be an American citizen, not have a felony on your record, be 18 or over, and be free during limited hours on a specific Tuesday in November?” List slides “Really? All you need is to have an ID, be an American citizen, not have a felony on your record, be 18 or over, and be free during limited hours on a specific Tuesday in November?” Sometimes it helps to simply remind people how easy it is to vote. Advertisement

“This is a good start, but you need to convince your friends not to vote as well.” List slides “This is a good start, but you need to convince your friends not to vote as well.” Careful, now, Senator Johnson. You don’t want to get greedy. Advertisement

“You can trade your vote in for favors at a later date.” List slides “You can trade your vote in for favors at a later date.” They just have to remind the candidate once they’re in office that they are owed a filled-in pothole or two, and it’s done. Advertisement

“But if the Marquis wins the support of the Chamber of Lords, then war is sure to follow!” List slides “But if the Marquis wins the support of the Chamber of Lords, then war is sure to follow!” The Duke of Cornbush is a flawed man, but his ambitions have been tempered by many winters. Advertisement

“But think of all the soldiers who died so that a certain subset of Americans could always enjoy this right!” List slides “But think of all the soldiers who died so that a certain subset of Americans could always enjoy this right!” This will definitely help motivate them to vote, provided they are part of that certain subset of Americans. Advertisement

“Yeah, so I’ll have the chicken fajitas.” List slides “Yeah, so I’ll have the chicken fajitas.” Sometimes it’s best to just move on from the conversation and finish your meal order. Advertisement

“Where do you fall on the political spectrum?” List slides “Where do you fall on the political spectrum?” It’s best to make sure this skeptic aligns with your political beliefs 100% before trying to persuade them to vote. Advertisement

“Cool, do you want to grab lunch?” List slides “Cool, do you want to grab lunch?” Looks like you’re both free! Advertisement

“Voting booth fatalities are rare.” List slides “Voting booth fatalities are rare.” Be ready with statistics that show fewer than 50 people per election cycle step into a pool of lava or bottomless pit. Advertisement

“Citizens of some countries don’t even have the illusion that their vote matters.” List slides “Citizens of some countries don’t even have the illusion that their vote matters.” Ask them if they can imagine what it would be like to live in a place where elections don’t change anything. Advertisement

“Okay, but Laura Dern is really going to be disappointed.” List slides “Okay, but Laura Dern is really going to be disappointed.” They can do what they want, but they should know that the Academy Award winner won’t ever see them the same way again. Advertisement

“Our Founding Fathers would not give birth to you.” List slides “Our Founding Fathers would not give birth to you.” If they want to be one of the founders’ babies, then they need to vote like they want to be one of their babies. Advertisement

“When I’m treasurer of this middle school, I’ll remember your betrayal.” List slides “When I’m treasurer of this middle school, I’ll remember your betrayal.” Dissidents must be purged in order to ensure a stable rule. Advertisement

“Most employers are happy to give workers the day off to vote.” List slides “Most employers are happy to give workers the day off to vote.” Let ’em find out the bitter truth the next morning. Advertisement

“Voting is one of the most important farces upholding the illusion of democracy.” List slides “Voting is one of the most important farces upholding the illusion of democracy.” The Founding Fathers intended for every voice to pretend to be heard. Advertisement