"Take it up with Alito, kid." If she's going to be a mother, she's going to have to be responsible enough to fight her own legal battles.

"You can terminate your pregnancy when you get your grades up, sweetie." Almost definitely untrue, but it should at least get her to do her homework.

"In 1939, Lina Marcela Medina de Jurado gave birth when she was just 5." It's best to temper her expectations of setting any world records.

"You'll be able to stay up past your bedtime now that you'll have a kid." A perk of having a kid that young is that now her parents can't make her go to bed early because she'll have to focus on getting her own kid to bed.

"Here are the easiest ways you can donate $25 to ActBlue." See, they feel better already!

"Hopefully you haven't thrown out any of your old baby clothes yet." Infant fashion styles haven't really changed that much over the past 10 years.

"This means I'll be a hot young grandma." When she realizes how great this will be for your sex life, she'll understand.

"You'll be such a great mom if you have another kid later in life." Just think of this one as practice.

"Maybe Bath & Body Works sells a cotton-candy-scented stretch-mark cream." They can even pick out a maternity ointment with a fun, bedazzled container!

"At least maternity leave won't hurt your career." Facts! Primary education, however, is a whole different matter.

"Wow, that's great, honey." She won't even notice you weren't paying attention.

"Carrying your rape baby to term is the only way to ensure you don't burn in hell for eternity." Keep it simple.

"Your baby could cure death." It's technically possible.

"This will make a great college essay." She won't appreciate it now, but college admissions officers eat this shit up.

"If you survive, you'll get your own real-life dolly!" That's Christmas taken care of!

"This is our fault for being women." It's never too early to instill religious guilt.

"Slut." Well, what else is there to say?

"A fetus could shield your vital organs in a school shooting." Always best to look on the bright side.

"Dibs on your room if you die during childbirth!" You gotta swoop in before your other siblings try to muscle in on your territory.

"At least with the baby you'll have a friend now." She does need more kids to hang out with.

"Hopefully this will teach you some personal responsibility." Then teach her how to spell "responsibility."

"You've always wanted to take a road trip to Illinois!" Forget Disney; isn't a 10-hour drive to Planned Parenthood of Peoria, IL what every child wants?

"If you disagree with your state's abortion access laws, then remember to vote eight years from now." Democracy only works if citizens participate.

"You are young enough to be tried as a minor." We're not saying to do anything about it, but we're not not saying that.