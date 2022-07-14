Jesus, it’s like you have to do everything for them.
“There’s hangers in the closet.”
“There’s hangers in the closet.”
“Are you the mother?”
“Are you the mother?”
There are no stupid questions.
“I think it’s time we had the sex talk.”
“I think it’s time we had the sex talk.”
Having a real world example will make the subject easier to explain to your child.
“Jackpot.”
“Jackpot.”
Play your reality TV cards right, and you’ll be rich.
“Hope it turns out better for you than it did for me.”
“Hope it turns out better for you than it did for me.”
This is no time to let a solid burn go unused.
“You and your baby are grounded.”
“You and your baby are grounded.”
That fetus can’t come out of the womb for 18 months.
“You’re my daughter, and I’m your mother, and we’ll get through this together!”
“You’re my daughter, and I’m your mother, and we’ll get through this together!”
It’s important to remind the audience at home what the characters’ relationship to one another is.
“Can I have it?”
“Can I have it?”
You were considering having another child, and this seems like a fortuitous opportunity.
“Think of this as an opportunity to ruin everything you hoped to accomplish in your life.”
“Think of this as an opportunity to ruin everything you hoped to accomplish in your life.”
A little optimism can help brighten what would otherwise be a very stressful situation.
“Nice.”
“Nice.”
Getting some action still deserves a high five.
“I’m not helping.”
“I’m not helping.”
This will reassure them that they’re totally on their own with no one to turn to.
“Is that hot quarterback Jason the father?”
“Is that hot quarterback Jason the father?”
Oh my god, he’s so dreamy.
“Do you think you’ll be able to stop drinking for that long?”
“Do you think you’ll be able to stop drinking for that long?”
It’s your responsibility to let your child know one glass of wine here or there is still probably fine.
“Push! Push!”
“Push! Push!”
Good energy, even though that part doesn’t happen for another eight and a half months.
“That’s nice, dear.”
“That’s nice, dear.”
No one will be able to tell that you weren’t listening.
“Don’t worry, we’ll still pretend to love you.”
“Don’t worry, we’ll still pretend to love you.”
You always have, and you always will.
“Do you want to keep it or were you thinking about keeping it?”
“Do you want to keep it or were you thinking about keeping it?”
Let them know they have absolutely no options.
“I had you when I was young, and other than the pregnant thing, you turned out fine.”
“I had you when I was young, and other than the pregnant thing, you turned out fine.”
Reassure them that their baby will also probably turn out mostly fine.
“TMI!”
“TMI!”
Ugh, gross! First she wants to know about condoms, and now this?
“Bad move, IMHO.”
“Bad move, IMHO.”
Comment this on your teen’s Instagram announcement and you’ll get at least five likes.
“Have you chosen a race yet?”
“Have you chosen a race yet?”
Typically, the race is chosen at time of birth.