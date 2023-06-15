A section of Interstate 95 outside Philadelphia collapsed on Sunday, and officials predict a lengthy repair process with significant impact on travelers. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about the I-95 bridge collapse.



Q: What caused the bridge to collapse?

A: It couldn’t take another day in Philadelphia.

Q: How long will it take to repair the damage?

A: Roughly 100 years to go back in time and prevent America from becoming a totally car-dependent nation, plus 10 to 15 years for construction delays.

Q: What are some alternate travel routes that can be used instead?

A: Officials recommend using Route 63 West, U.S. 1 South, or the official zip line that has been installed on either side of the collapsed bridge.

Q: How will this impact commuters?

A: Travelers in the area should brace for forms of road rage never before seen on this earth.

Q: Should I cancel my plans to visit Philadelphia?

A: Yes, but not because of this.

Q: Can a gasoline fire really melt steel girders?

A: Oh boy, not this again.

Q: Will this lead to a significant investment increase in public transportation as a safe alternative to driving?

A: No.

Q: How is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg handling the situation?

A: He’s refused to leave the highway’s side while it convalesces.

Q: Is this why all the drivers in the Philly area are irate and screaming?

A: No, they were already doing that.

Q: Could this be a metaphor for the rot and decay at the heart of America?

A: Probably, but it could just be a rebar thing.