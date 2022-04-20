The Justice Department announced new legislation to regulate “ghost guns,” which are becoming increasingly prevalent in the U.S. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about ghost guns.



Q: Why are they called “ghost guns”?

A: Because no one knows they exist except the manufacturer, the buyer, and the people who got shot by them.

Q: How long does it take to make a ghost gun?

A: The Onion has 3D-printed five since you started reading this.

Q: Are ghost guns widely available?

A: No, currently they’re restricted to people trained to push Print.

Q: What are common concerns with “Buy Build Shoot” kits?

A: You know how it is—once you put them together, there are always a few leftover triggers and no one can figure out where they’re supposed to go.

Q: What would proposed regulation of ghost guns do?

A: Significantly increase the general frustration when regulation doesn’t work.

Q: Have ghost guns been used to commit a mass shooting?

A: Not yet, so you’ve still got a chance to be the first!

Q: How do ghost guns differ from current firearm tracing?

A: Regular firearms have to be sold to a second party before they become untraceable.

Q: Blah blah blah Second Amendment blah blah freedom blah blah USA?

A: You’ve got a point there.