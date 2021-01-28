The American Library Association awarded the John Newbery Medal to author Tae Keller for her children’s book When You Trap A Tiger, a story about a biracial girl who considers making a deal with a magical tiger to save her dying grandmother. What do you think?

“Could you recommend something less critically acclaimed for my stupid, low-brow kid?” David Valia, Trainee

“Seems dangerous teaching children to help people just because they saw it work in some book.” Alayna Ashcroft, Petri Dish Scrubber