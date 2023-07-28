Three military veterans testified before Congress claiming that the U.S. government is concealing a longstanding program that reverse engineers alien aircraft and has recovered non-human “biologics” from alleged crash sites. What do you think?

“Where do you think we got I nkjet technology?” Chandra Burke, Friendship Appraiser

“That’s fair. There are plenty of multi-decade operations I don’t tell the government about.” Art Marasky, Bellhop

