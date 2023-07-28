America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Whistleblower Claims U.S. Concealing ‘Multi-Decade’ UFO Program

Three military veterans testified before Congress claiming that the U.S. government is concealing a longstanding program that reverse engineers alien aircraft and has recovered non-human “biologics” from alleged crash sites. What do you think?

“Where do you think we got Inkjet technology?”

Chandra Burke, Friendship Appraiser

“That’s fair. There are plenty of multi-decade operations I don’t tell the government about.”

Art Marasky, Bellhop

“I just found out about a 100-year-old race massacre, so I guess anything’s possible.”

Reggie Wagner, Unemployed