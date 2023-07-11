White Artist Reassures Self That People Will Love Painting Of Emmett Till Dunking Basketball

NEW YORK—Pushing away any lingering concerns that the portrait might stir up unintended controversy, white artist Daniel Immelmann reportedly reassured himself Tuesday that people would love his portrait of Emmett Till dunking a basketball. “Obviously, everyone who sees Emmett Till bravely dunking over a white defender in my painting will get that it’s about the struggle of Black people in America,” Immelmann is said to have told himself, waving away any remaining hesitation about the piece as he noted that he had specifically shown Till smiling and wearing Air Jordans during his dunk to ensure that his message about Black excellence was clear. “There’s no way you can look at Emmett Till going for an alley-oop while Rosa Parks and W.E.B. Du Bois give him the thumbs-up from their courtside seats and see it as anything other than a statement of support for the Black community and everything they’ve been through. People will love this. Of course they will. I don’t know why I’m getting so worked up over it.” At press time, Immelmann reported feeling confused about why he was getting beat up outside his gallery opening.