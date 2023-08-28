White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

Opinion

White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

Despite a dominant performance at the first Republican debate, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is still lagging at the polls. The Onion asked white evangelicals why they refuse to vote for Vivek Ramaswamy, and this is what they said.

Lyla Hart, Homemaker

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“His parents are untrustworthy Tamil Brahmin rather than, say, the pure, majestic Mohyal Brahmins from the Punjab region.”

Leslie Thurber, Grocery Store Clerk

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I am already voting for Jesus.”

Mary Hensley, Retired

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“Not blond. Not even trying to be blond. At least get highlights for God’s sake.”

Debra Seargent, Dental Hygenist

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“That name sounds a little too Jewish for my liking.”

Grace Harper, Registered Nurse

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I know what you’re thinking, and I want to assure you it has nothing to do with the fact that he’s Hindu and everything to do with the color of his skin.”

Dara Hutchinson, Filmmaker

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“He might want to cage women who’ve had abortions like I want, but he wants to do it for theologically incorrect reasons.”

Helen Yankov, City Planner

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I’m going to be gunned down while trying to shoot up a mosque long before the primary, or I would.’

Jacob Winfield, Retail Worker

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“All the white evangelicals at my megachurch agree it’s time we had a woman president.”

Abigail Clemons, Marketing Specialist

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“His religion, of course. He went to a Catholic prep school, and I’m an anti-papist.”

Simone Lawler, Farmer

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“Do you see a halo around his head? I rest my case.”

Kira Tonner, IT Manager

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I like what he has to say, but I’ve just always seen myself voting for a whiter supremacist.”

Desiree Buchanan, Truck Driver

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“He doesn’t look anything like God. I always vote for who looks the most like God and this time it’s gotta be Doug Burgum.”

Carli Mitchell, Teacher

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

I’d love to convert to Hinduism to vote for him, but I just don’t have the time.”

Luke Stevenson, Sales Manager

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“What part of white Christian nationalism do you not understand?”

Ted Ratner, Retail Cashier

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“Vivek should go back to wherever the hell he came from, which I assume is somewhere like Cincinnati, OH.”

Danielle Elston, Physician’s Assistant

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“He reminds me of all those little shits on missionary trips who disobeyed me and kept their religion.”

Emma Strickland, Food Scientist

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“God teaches acceptance for thieves, murderers, and rapists, but brown people, not so much.”

Marcus Rowe, Financial Analyst

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“He refuses to let me baptize him.”

Luke Parcella, Dentist

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I need him to be more like the other candidates and at least lie about being a Christian.”

Thomas Evans, Gym Manager

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“I could be okay if he were part of a more mainstream religion like Islam, but being Hindu is just a step too far.”

Katheen Morris, Music Director

Image for article titled White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

“Don’t get me wrong, I think he would make a great White House servant.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

