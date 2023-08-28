White Evangelicals Explain Why They Refuse To Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy

Despite a dominant performance at the first Republican debate, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is still lagging at the polls. The Onion asked white evangelicals why they refuse to vote for Vivek Ramaswamy, and this is what they said.
Lyla Hart, Homemaker
“His parents are untrustworthy Tamil Brahmin rather than, say, the pure, majestic Mohyal Brahmins from the Punjab region.”
Leslie Thurber, Grocery Store Clerk
“I am already voting for Jesus.”
Mary Hensley, Retired
“Not blond. Not even trying to be blond. At least get highlights for God’s sake.”
Debra Seargent, Dental Hygenist
“That name sounds a little too Jewish for my liking.”
Grace Harper, Registered Nurse
“I know what you’re thinking, and I want to assure you it has nothing to do with the fact that he’s Hindu and everything to do with the color of his skin.”
Dara Hutchinson, Filmmaker
“He might want to cage women who’ve had abortions like I want, but he wants to do it for theologically incorrect reasons.”
Helen Yankov, City Planner
“I’m going to be gunned down while trying to shoot up a mosque long before the primary, or I would.’
Jacob Winfield, Retail Worker
“All the white evangelicals at my megachurch agree it’s time we had a woman president.”
Abigail Clemons, Marketing Specialist
“His religion, of course. He went to a Catholic prep school, and I’m an anti-papist.”
Simone Lawler, Farmer
“Do you see a halo around his head? I rest my case.”
Kira Tonner, IT Manager
“I like what he has to say, but I’ve just always seen myself voting for a whiter supremacist.”
Desiree Buchanan, Truck Driver
“He doesn’t look anything like God. I always vote for who looks the most like God and this time it’s gotta be Doug Burgum.”
Carli Mitchell, Teacher
“I’d love to convert to Hinduism to vote for him, but I just don’t have the time.”
Luke Stevenson, Sales Manager
“What part of white Christian nationalism do you not understand?”
Ted Ratner, Retail Cashier
“Vivek should go back to wherever the hell he came from, which I assume is somewhere like Cincinnati, OH.”
Danielle Elston, Physician’s Assistant
“He reminds me of all those little shits on missionary trips who disobeyed me and kept their religion.”
Emma Strickland, Food Scientist
“God teaches acceptance for thieves, murderers, and rapists, but brown people, not so much.”
Marcus Rowe, Financial Analyst
“He refuses to let me baptize him.”
Luke Parcella, Dentist
“I need him to be more like the other candidates and at least lie about being a Christian.”
Thomas Evans, Gym Manager
“I could be okay if he were part of a more mainstream religion like Islam, but being Hindu is just a step too far.”
Katheen Morris, Music Director
“Don’t get me wrong, I think he would make a great White House servant.”