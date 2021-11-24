The White House has announced that 95% of the federal workforce is in compliance with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, with 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers already vaccinated and 5% submitting approved or pending exemption applications. What do you think?
“I’d rather die than comply with any government mandate beyond the hundreds I already follow.”
Dorian Cerveris, Public Flogger
“Sad to see that people would rather work than be totally wrong about something.”
Lawrence Wilkins, Hot Tub Therapist
“A ‘federal’ workforce? Talk about government overreach.”
Victoria Lakely, Household Legislator