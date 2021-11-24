The White House has announced that 95% of the federal workforce is in compliance with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, with 90% of the 3.5 million federal workers already vaccinated and 5% submitting approved or pending exemption applications. What do you think?

“I’d rather die than comply with any government mandate beyond the hundreds I al ready follow.” Dorian Cerveris, Public Flogger

“Sad to see that people would rather work than be totally wrong about something.” Lawrence Wilkins, Hot Tub Therapist