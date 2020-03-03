White House Condemns 2020 Election As Partisan Witch Hunt

On this Super Tuesday, Democrats in a number of key states are headed to the polls, but Republicans are outraged. Hear why many on the right are calling the 2020 election nothing more than a partisan witch hunt aimed at unseating the president.

