White House Condemns 2020 Election As Partisan Witch Hunt

On this Super Tuesday, Democrats in a number of key states are headed to the polls, but Republicans are outraged. Hear why many on the right are calling the 2020 election nothing more than a partisan witch hunt aimed at unseating the president.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

