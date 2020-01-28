White House Rolls Out Middle East Peace Plan

Amidst a visit by current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his electoral opponent Benny Gantz, the Trump administration rolled out its long-awaited Middle East peace plan despite outcry that the plan received little input from Palestinian leaders. What do you think?

“Trump’s plan is going to bring so much peace. Those Palestinians don’t stand a chance.” Nigel Farrow • Systems Analyst

“I hope their proposal is fair to both the Israelis and the Israelis’ supporters.” Edna Woodward • Rooftop Gardner

“What branch of government does the Middle East fall under again?” John Nieves • Subpoena Filer



