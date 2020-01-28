America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

White House Rolls Out Middle East Peace Plan

SEE MORE: Opinion

Amidst a visit by current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his electoral opponent Benny Gantz, the Trump administration rolled out its long-awaited Middle East peace plan despite outcry that the plan received little input from Palestinian leaders. What do you think?

“Trump’s plan is going to bring so much peace. Those Palestinians don’t stand a chance.”

Nigel Farrow • Systems Analyst

“I hope their proposal is fair to both the Israelis and the Israelis’ supporters.”

Edna Woodward • Rooftop Gardner

Advertisement

“What branch of government does the Middle East fall under again?”

John Nieves • Subpoena Filer

 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Bolton Book Confirms Trump Tied Aid To Biden Investigation

Polling Shows Sanders Surpassing Biden In Iowa, New Hampshire

Billie Eilish, Lizzo Win Big At 62nd Annual Grammys