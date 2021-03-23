White House Staffers Fired For Past Marijuana Use

The White House has confirmed that several staffers were suspended, told to resign, or work remotely because of past marijuana use, despite the administration in February relaxing its policies regarding employees and their history using the drug. What do you think?

“I hope this makes people think twice about the dangers of working in government.” Reginald Hoyt • Unemployed

“It’s refreshing to finally have an administration that respects even the lamest rules of law.” Alberta Whitehead • Service Advisor