White House: U.S. To Miss July 4 Covid-19 Vaccination Goal

The White House has confirmed that the U.S. will fall short of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 4, saying that number will most likely be achieved by mid-July. What do you think?
“I don’t know if we can trust a president who fails to reach his arbitrary milestones.”
Pearl Silcox • Libel Reporter
“Mid to late July works better for my schedule anyways.”
Aaron Tope • Badminton Coach
“What kind of sucker puts their faith in the American public?”
Roderick Loche • Buffet Attendant