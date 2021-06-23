America's Finest News Source.
White House: U.S. To Miss July 4 Covid-19 Vaccination Goal

The White House has confirmed that the U.S. will fall short of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 4, saying that number will most likely be achieved by mid-July. What do you think?

“I don’t know if we can trust a president who fails to reach his arbitrary milestones.”

Pearl Silcox • Libel Reporter

“Mid to late July works better for my schedule anyways.”

Aaron Tope • Badminton Coach

“What kind of sucker puts their faith in the American public?”

Roderick Loche • Buffet Attendant