White House: U.S. To Miss July 4 Covid-19 Vaccination Goal

The White House has confirmed that the U.S. will fall short of President Biden’s goal to have 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 4, saying that number will most likely be achieved by mid-July. What do you think?

“I don’t know if we can trust a president who fails to reach his arbitrary milestones.” Pearl Silcox • Libel Reporter

Advertisement

“Mid to late July works better for my schedule anyways.” Aaron Tope • Badminton Coach