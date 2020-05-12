White House Will Require Everyone Except Trump To Wear Mask In West Wing

The Trump administration updated guidelines this week requiring employees to wear face masks when entering the West Wing following news that two staffers had tested positive for coronavirus, though the policy will not apply to either President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. What do you think?

“If Trump saw some of the cute masks my aunt makes, he’d change his mind. ” Makenna Lanum • Water Purifier

“Well, if that’s what the constitution says, we have to follow it.” Drew Jefferies • Muscle Man

“The White House is still open for take-out though, right?” Dante Izaguire • Riddle Decoder