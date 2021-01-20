White Man Finds It Fitting That Today Also Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON—Smiling to himself about the historical parallels it invited, local white man Cam Hopkins told reporters Wednesday that he found it fitting that the day of Biden’s historic inauguration was also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “It’s probably just a coincidence, but they really couldn’t have picked a day with more symbolic resonance,” said Hopkins, taking to social media to post a picture of Biden being sworn in along with a Malcolm X quote in order to memorialize the important occasion. “This ceremony is all the more powerful because it can’t help but invoke that moment 80 years ago today when Deacon King marched to Birmingham to deliver his famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. To be honest, I’m surprised I haven’t been hearing more about this on the news.” At press time, Hopkins was struck by the solemness of the moment after realizing the inauguration had taken place at the same location where President Robert Kennedy was shot.