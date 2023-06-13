The fact that racism exists in many forms beyond overt acts of hate has started to gain acceptance in recent years, and some white Americans have begun to grapple with the reality of microaggressions, implicit bias, and systemic oppression. Still, many think they are outside of the problem or are absolved of any discriminatory behavior. We asked several white Americans why they believe they can’t be racist, and this is what they said.
Ryan Kellogg, Delivery Driver
“Fortunately, as a white person, I get to decide what’s racist.”
Danielle Winston, Attorney
“For me to be racist, racism would have to exist.”
Cheryl Strauss, Dentist
“I don’t even have the opportunity to be racist since no people of color can afford to live in my neighborhood.”
Madison Rasmussen, ASL Interpreter
“If I were alive during slavery, I probably would have told them to stop.”
Paula Deen, Chef
“It’s 3 p.m., and I haven’t said the N-word all day.”
Jay Petersen, Accountant
“I actually had my racism glands removed a few years ago.”
Alicia Graham, Financial Advisor
“Race is a fake social construct based on the skin color of the people I am afraid of.”
Russell Barnum, Unemployed
“Jews aren’t genetically human, so they don’t count as a race.”
Matt Angelini, Dermatologist
“I shelled out 50 bucks for the Blu-Ray collector’s edition of Do The Right Thing.”
Amelia Harrison, Brand Strategist
“I’m only 98.2% Aryan.”
Caleb Harrison, Administrative Assistant
“Engaging in racism would be a clear violation of my employer’s HR policy.”
Kyle Daniels, Grad Student
“Three words: President Barack Obama.”
Eric Snyder, Consultant
“I have no choice but to support local Black businesses until we finish gentrifying this area.”
Tyler Orchard, General Contractor
“I’m pretty sure racism skips a generation.”
Whitney Arlie, Sound Engineer
“I can’t be racist because I’m a woman, and we’re the most oppressed race.”
Sarah Jones, Insurance Sales
“I’m way too busy being a raging homophobe.”
Jacqueline Portnoy, Author
“Not one of my housekeepers, gardeners, cooks, or drivers is white.”
Tara Fowler, Math Teacher
“I once sat next to T-Pain.”